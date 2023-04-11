Digital Currency & Trail Derailment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Apr 11, 2023
According to Revelation, there will come a time where “no man might buy or sell, save he had the Mark”. That is soon coming. JP Morgan will let consumers pay with their face or palm, instead of a card. In other news, the “long awaited” FED digital payment system to launch in July.
00:00 - FED Digital Payment System to Launch July
06:52 - Tennessee Governor Protecting State Funds
09:51 - JP Morgan lets you pay with your face / palm
14:56 - Train Derailments
23:53 - Joseph’s Kitchen
27:52 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
28:36 - EMP Shield
29:31 - Berkey Water Systems
