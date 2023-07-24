We Can Only Win This War By Removing The Veil Of Deception That Has Kept Us Complying And Aiding In Our Own Enslavement.





The most important aspect of this deception is the misconception that we are legal entities governable by civil law or Maritime Admiralty Law.





We are NOT legal entities, we are living souls, bound only by our conscience and common law or natural law.





You never signed your birth certificate, which forms the contract between the ‘paper you’ or ‘strawman’ and the Corporation aka Government, so you are actually not bound to follow any civil law, as you did not sign your consent ie. you did not enter the contract.





Only when we understand that we are not ruled by anyone other than our conscience and God’s law:- ‘you shall do no harm’, will we finally free ourselves and be the sovereign beigns we were created to be.