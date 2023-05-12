"NASA Admits Erasing Apollo Moon Landing Telemetry Tapes" (2017) 👨‍🚀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
So Why Did NASA Find It Necessary To Destroy The Telemetry Tapes?
Because NASA Realised That The Tapes Contain Footage That Would Reveal The Fraud.
The 'Tape Erase' Story Is Simply The Cover Story For The Deliberate Destruction Of Incriminating Evidence.
Mirrored - https://archive.org/details/NASA-ApolloTelemetryTapesErased