BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Real Depopulation Weapon - Dr. Tau Braun
Liberty Monks Podcast
Liberty Monks Podcast
71 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
198 views • 05/30/2023

Dr. Tau Braun makes his return to the Liberty Monks, unveiling compelling evidence that challenges the prevailing narrative of Covid-19. According to his findings, it appears that the pandemic may have been a strategically orchestrated false flag, designed to divert attention from the true depopulation weapon: the vaccine itself.


Tau Braun Ed.D, MS. EMT U.S. National Counterterrorism & EMS Advisor and Trainer Chief Scientist, CounterBioterrorism (CBT) Division, BioChem Engineering Executive Director, Violence Prevention Agency (VPA) As a Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Tau Braun focused on integrative psychology and wellness. Post 9/11, Dr. Braun began to narrow his research and practice to understanding the causes of violence, the prevention and response to violence, and crisis psychology. As a U.S. National Counterterrorism and Emergency Management SME, Dr. Braun advises and trains educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corporations (including Fortune 100 and 500 companies), and both state and federal government organizations in Violence Prevention Strategies and Crisis Response, such as Threat Management; Active Attacker Prevention and Response, Counterterrorism, and Crisis Leadership. In 2019, Dr. Braun provided testimony on Mass Violence to the Texas Senate.

Discover more about Dr. Braun's supplements at ⁠https://www.biochemstore.com/


Please subscribe at www.libertymonks.com to get up to date info on all of our latest episodes!


Follow us on our Facebook page


Follow us on: Twitter and Gettr


See Select Videos on:


YouTube


Rumble


Brighteon


Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor


Show Notes:


[00:02:26] Medical patient advocacy.

[00:03:51] Crisis stages and neighbor turning.

[00:09:03] Bio warfare and its origins.

[00:11:28] Blood coagulation and Spanish flu.

[00:15:10] Fifth generation warfare.

[00:18:11] Cell Penetrating Peptides.

[00:23:29] The dark side of AI.

[00:25:09] Law enforcement and military advantage.

[00:28:12] Transhumanism and Technology.

[00:31:37] Antihistamines and Fear.

[00:35:12] Importance of antioxidants.

[00:38:24] Lectins and Pectin.

[00:42:53] Jab shedding in unvaccinated.

[00:43:20] Importance of copper and zinc.

[00:45:00] Food supplements and prepping.

[00:50:21] Hardening of Arteries in Youth.

[00:52:19] Vaccine-induced immune deficiency.

[00:55:19] Credentials and character.


Keywords
vaccinedepopulationbraun
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy