The Real Depopulation Weapon - Dr. Tau Braun

Dr. Tau Braun makes his return to the Liberty Monks, unveiling compelling evidence that challenges the prevailing narrative of Covid-19. According to his findings, it appears that the pandemic may have been a strategically orchestrated false flag, designed to divert attention from the true depopulation weapon: the vaccine itself.





Tau Braun Ed.D, MS. EMT U.S. National Counterterrorism & EMS Advisor and Trainer Chief Scientist, CounterBioterrorism (CBT) Division, BioChem Engineering Executive Director, Violence Prevention Agency (VPA) As a Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Tau Braun focused on integrative psychology and wellness. Post 9/11, Dr. Braun began to narrow his research and practice to understanding the causes of violence, the prevention and response to violence, and crisis psychology. As a U.S. National Counterterrorism and Emergency Management SME, Dr. Braun advises and trains educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corporations (including Fortune 100 and 500 companies), and both state and federal government organizations in Violence Prevention Strategies and Crisis Response, such as Threat Management; Active Attacker Prevention and Response, Counterterrorism, and Crisis Leadership. In 2019, Dr. Braun provided testimony on Mass Violence to the Texas Senate.



Show Notes:





[00:02:26] Medical patient advocacy.

[00:03:51] Crisis stages and neighbor turning.

[00:09:03] Bio warfare and its origins.

[00:11:28] Blood coagulation and Spanish flu.

[00:15:10] Fifth generation warfare.

[00:18:11] Cell Penetrating Peptides.

[00:23:29] The dark side of AI.

[00:25:09] Law enforcement and military advantage.

[00:28:12] Transhumanism and Technology.

[00:31:37] Antihistamines and Fear.

[00:35:12] Importance of antioxidants.

[00:38:24] Lectins and Pectin.

[00:42:53] Jab shedding in unvaccinated.

[00:43:20] Importance of copper and zinc.

[00:45:00] Food supplements and prepping.

[00:50:21] Hardening of Arteries in Youth.

[00:52:19] Vaccine-induced immune deficiency.

[00:55:19] Credentials and character.



