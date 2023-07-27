© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fiona Barnett - Candy Girl
Candy Girl is the documentary in which Fiona Barnett visits ritual abuse sites around Sydney and describes what she experienced at the hands of Luciferian Antony Kidman at CIA MK-ULTRA research labs at Sydney University, Holsworthy Army Base & Lucas Heights ANSTOW nuclear reactor.