NEW Leaked Footage Shows Dishonest, Unethical Montana Cops Collude Against Christians

Back in January of this year, I interviewed Jesse Boyd, his daughter Bethany and her fiance, Carter concerning their arrest as Christian missionaries in the state of Montana by some sheriff's deputies,. We aired video showing how the cops were clearly colluding against them to protect one of their buddies in the state. In this interview, I interview Matthew Boyd and Brandon Gwaltney who are a part of Jesse's ministry team and air new never before seen video of the arrests, as well as footage of the man they encountered not only saying that he "beat the sh*t" out of Jesse and a couple of the team in hoodies, but also you'll watch as the man and several others try to get their story straight around the men of the "thin blue line."
