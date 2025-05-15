CHP Talks: Ron Gray—What Just Happened to Canada?

May 15, 2025: My guest this week is my good friend, Mr. Ron Gray, former National Leader of CHP Canada. We discuss the recent federal election, the shocking reversal of public opinion during the campaign, the sad state of journalism in Canada and some of the less-known but very concerning details of our new Prime Minister’s past actions and current holdings in Brookfield Asset Management.

