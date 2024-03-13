BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates Urges Govt's To Replace Farmers With AI 'Smart Farming' Bots
30 views • 03/13/2024

The People's Voice


March 13, 2024


- Claim your ownership stake in The People's Voice: https://collective.thepeoplesvoice.tv


Bill Gates and the World Economic Forum have escalated their war on food, ordering world governments to replace human farmers with AI-controlled so-called “smart farming.”


According to Bill Gates, who suddenly and unexpectedly became America’s largest owner of farmland last year, farmers are now part of the “useless class” of humans and need to be phased out and replaced with controllable AI technology to fight climate change and improve the state of the world.


But unfortunately for Gates, we have stone-cold proof that he is not “supporting” work on agriculture for the benefit of the world at large.


On the contrary, Gates is attempting to seize control of the global food supply and hold humanity to ransom, for his own benefit and the benefit of his globalist collaborators.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4j0yt5-bill-gates-urges-govts-to-replace-farmers-with-ai-smart-farming-bots.html


