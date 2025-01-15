Ceasefire Celebration in Gaza

Adding:

A ceasefire agreement has been reached in Gaza, and a joint statement will be published soon, Egyptian TV reports.

Israel will withdraw its forces to a depth of 700 meters along the borders of the Gaza Strip as part of the first phase of the deal with Hamas, Al Jazeera reports.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement will include the release of 250 prisoners sentenced to life imprisonment and 400 prisoners with high sentences in the occupation's prisons.

The source added that the first phase of the ceasefire agreement will include the release of all "Shalit Deal" prisoners who were re-arrested in the occupation's prisons, in addition to the release of all women and children from the occupation's prisons, as well as 1,000 prisoners from Gaza who were arrested after October 7, 2023.

It was confirmed that the ceasefire will come into effect 24 hours after its announcement. The first phase will also include the entry of 600 aid trucks daily, the withdrawal of occupation forces, and their retreat 700 meters from the borders. At the end of this phase, the occupation will fully withdraw.

The press conference in which the ceasefire will be announced is set to begin any moment now in Qatar.

Adding:

⚡️Mediators from Qatar, the United States, and Egypt have successfully reached a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Qatar's Prime Minister announced.

The implementation of the ceasefire agreement is set to begin on January 19, according to the Prime Minister.

The first phase of the ceasefire will last 42 days, during which 33 Israeli hostages will be released, he added.

Adding: ❗️Key points from the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement draft, obtained by Sputnik:

▪️Israel will release 1,000 detainees from Gaza arrested after October 8, 2023, excluding those involved in the events of October 7, 2023.

▪️Nine sick and injured hostages from Gaza will be freed in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life in Israel.

▪️The first phase of the ceasefire in Gaza will last 42 days, during which 33 Israeli hostages will be released.

▪️The agreement includes the release of Palestinian prisoners from jails and detention centers.

▪️Israel will gradually reduce its troop presence in the Philadelphi Corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border during the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.



