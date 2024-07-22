⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 125th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 13th National Guard Brigade near Belyy Kolodez, Staritsa, Liptsy, and Volchansk (Kharkov region). Three attacks launched by the 92nd Assault and 36th Marine Brigade were repelled by the Russian troops.

AFU losses up to 270 UKR troops, four motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 105-mm L-118 howitzer.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces has taken more advantageous lines and positions. The Group inflicted damage on the 54th Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 144th Infantry Brig of the Armed Forces of UKR close to Peschanoye (Kharkov reg), Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic). Moreover, two counterattacks launched by the AFU 66th and 67th mech'd brigs were repelled.

UKR lost more than 520 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and nine motor vehicles.

In counter-battery warfare, the RUF troops hit one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 howi, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira gun. In addition, 3 AFU ammo depots have been destroyed.

▫️ The Yug GOFs improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brig, 93rd and 79th air assault brigs, 5th Assault Brig near Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka, and Katerinovka (DPR). The RU troops repelled 2 attacks of the AFU 5th Assault Brig.

Enemy suffered losses up to 620 UKR troops, two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, and five motor vehicles.

In addition, in counter-battery warfare, the Russian troops hit two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzers, three 152-mm D-20 guns, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns, two 105-mm L-119 howis, U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 and AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar stations.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on the 32nd, 41st, 110th, 151st mechanised, and 68th infantry brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as well as on the 129th Territorial Defence Brigade close to Toretsk, Zhelannoye, Volchye, Timofeyevka, Vesyoloye, and Grodovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The Russian troops repelled six counter-attacks launched by the AFU 53rd, 151st mechanised, 95th Airborne and 68th Jaeger brigades and Lyut Assault Brigade of the National Police of Ukraine.

The enemy lost up to 335 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 120th and 123rd territorial defence brigades close to Vodyanoye, Neskuchnoye, Novosyolka, Prechistovka, and Stepnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade was repelled.



The AFU losses included more than 110 Ukrainian troops, five motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 towed howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and military hardware of the 103rd, 124th territorial defence brigades, and 15th National Guard Brigade near Kapulovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), Antonovka (Kherson region), and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to more than 115 Ukrainian troops, four motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 gun.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged one P-18 air target detection and tracking radar as well as AFU manpower and military hardware in 113 areas during the day.

▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down three U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles, six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 163 unmanned aerial vehicles, with 80 of them shot down over the territory of the Russian Federation.

📊 In total, 630 airplanes and 278 helicopters, 28,118 unmanned aerial vehicles, 554 air defence missile systems, 16,629 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,381 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 12,224 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,941 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.