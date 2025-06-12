More from crash site of the Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More footage from the crash site of the Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad.
The Air India plane that crashed in western India hit a residential building used as a doctors' dormitory, according to a local police official at a press briefing.
What’s Known About the Plane Crash in India:
➡️The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 2 pilots and 10 crew members.
➡️Indian broadcaster NDTV aired footage of injured survivors rushed to hospitals.
➡️The plane crashed into a residential area; emergency services are on the scene.
➡️Indian Media report at least 110 dead.
➡️Passengers included nationals of India, Canada, Portugal, and the UK, according to Reuters.
➡️Gatwick Airport in London confirmed the plane was scheduled to land at 18:25 local time.
➡️Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad suspended all operations following the crash.
➡️Russian diplomats are checking whether any Russian nationals were on board.
Adding:
Air India Crash: First Fatal Accident Involving Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in India, marking the first fatal incident involving this model. The aircraft had a history of technical issues, including faulty batteries, problems with its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, and structural microcracks.
According to media reports, Air India pilots issued a distress signal shortly after takeoff. The plane crashed near the airport.
Following the crash, Boeing’s stock dropped by almost 8%.