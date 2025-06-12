More from crash site of the Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad

More footage from the crash site of the Air India Boeing 787-8 in Ahmedabad.

The Air India plane that crashed in western India hit a residential building used as a doctors' dormitory, according to a local police official at a press briefing.

What’s Known About the Plane Crash in India:

➡️The aircraft was carrying 242 people, including 2 pilots and 10 crew members.

➡️Indian broadcaster NDTV aired footage of injured survivors rushed to hospitals.

➡️The plane crashed into a residential area; emergency services are on the scene.

➡️Indian Media report at least 110 dead.

➡️Passengers included nationals of India, Canada, Portugal, and the UK, according to Reuters.

➡️Gatwick Airport in London confirmed the plane was scheduled to land at 18:25 local time.

➡️Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad suspended all operations following the crash.

➡️Russian diplomats are checking whether any Russian nationals were on board.

Adding:

Air India Crash: First Fatal Accident Involving Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner

A Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed in India, marking the first fatal incident involving this model. The aircraft had a history of technical issues, including faulty batteries, problems with its Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, and structural microcracks.

According to media reports, Air India pilots issued a distress signal shortly after takeoff. The plane crashed near the airport.

Following the crash, Boeing’s stock dropped by almost 8%.