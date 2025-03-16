Barack Obama Delivered the Perfect DOGE Sales Pitch

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Department of Government Efficiency is not a new concept. Other administrations have tried to implement something similar, albeit not at the massive scale Elon Musk and President Trump are doing now.
Barack Obama tried. Unfortunately for him, he had Joe Biden running the show instead of someone like Elon Musk so it failed miserable.