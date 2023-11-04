BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Great Taking: The Scheme of Central Bankers to Subjugate Humanity
201 views • 11/04/2023

The Great Taking: The Scheme of Central Bankers to Subjugate Humanity | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The elite have a plan to leave the rest of us with nothing!

The book presents evidence that the current financial system is set up to benefit a select group of secured creditors, leaving individuals vulnerable in the event of a market crash. Mike and Tom discuss the possibility of a planned seizure of assets in a financial crisis, citing changes in legislation and the deliberate underfunding of a central clearing party. They also discuss the potential for a global reset and the importance of tangible assets, such as physical gold, in a time of zero trust.

David Rogers Webb has deep experience with investigation and analysis within challenging and deceptive environments, including the mergers and acquisitions boom of the 80’s, venture investing, and the public financial markets. He managed hedge funds through the period spanning the extremes of the dot-com bubble and bust, producing a gross return of more than 320% while the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ indices had losses. His clients included some of the largest international institutional investors.


Watch this video on The Great Taking: The Scheme of Central Bankers to Subjugate Humanity

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
silverfinanceeconomic
