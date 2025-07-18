BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior Pro-Mel-Gibson Review
Sturmführer Steve
Sturmführer Steve
63 views • 2 months ago

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Movie Review. The Road Warrior is peak Mel Gibson. It is peak post-apocalyptic filmmaking.


Sturmführer Steve Bio: In the spring of 1945, Sturmführer Steve (real name: [REDACTED]) fled Germany in a top-secret aircraft with time-traveling capabilities under the command of SS General Hans Kammler and later entered the United States in the year 2025 where he soon began a mission to... review movies.


Follow me on other platforms...

Sturmführer Steve Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/SturmfuhrerSteve

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@vikingsharia

X: https://x.com/VikingSharia

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vikingsharia/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@VikingSharia

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/vikingsharia


T-shirts: https://teespring.com/stores/viking-sharia

Support this channel by purchasing official Viking Sharia merchandise here.


Non-political. All content is satire. You know, funny stuff, like Danger 5 or Hogan's Heroes.

