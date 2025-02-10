BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Training Men to Be Spiritually, Mentally, and Physically Resilient for War - Kyle Thompson
Counter Culture Mom
414 followers
7 months ago

Taking on the physical and spiritual battles against the evil in this world is not for the faint of heart. However, Kyle Thompson is working overtime to equip men with the training they need to do righteous battle where it matters most. Kyle is the founder of Undaunted.Life: A Man’s Podcast, the number one podcast for Christian men. He is passionate about helping men embrace godly masculinity, speak the truth with boldness, and to take action every single day to protect, provide, and stand for truth. Kyle discusses why so many men are afraid to take the leap into living an action-oriented faith life. Are they afraid? Are they unequipped? How important is it to model good virtues and Christian integrity to our children? Get your seatbelt on for an encouragement boost to take your faith walk to the next level.



TAKEAWAYS


There are no good works that are enough to be in the presence of a holy father


It is never loving to deprive someone of the objective truth


Many churches have ceded ground on speaking the truth simply because they’re afraid to have the discussion


Show your children how to serve the Lord and show emotion in a Godly manner by example



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

BARK App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

Dominion Program: http://www.undaunted.life/dominion


🔗 CONNECT WITH UNDAUNTED LIFE

Website: https://www.undaunted.life/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/UndauntedLife/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/undauntedlife

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3CDbWEh

Podcast: https://www.undaunted.life/podcast


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

Gabb: http://gabb.com/tina

Give A Derm (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4e7x5n6

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
spiritualspiritualitymenboysteensmentalmanhoodphysicaltina griffincounter culture mom showkyle thompsonmans podcastundaunted life
