Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis, including the chief rabbi Yonatan Markovic with Zelensky on Christmas, Dec 25th.

The key point in this issue is to explain that the people shown in the photograph with Zelenskyy are not ordinary Jews, but Chabad members, including the chief rabbi Yonatan Markovich.

Many representatives of this movement are high-ranking officials in the so-called Ukraine, so such photographs should not be particularly surprising.

The rabbis who joined Zelensky are among the 180 Chabad emissaries in Ukraine.

Jewish Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky celebrated the start of Chanukah this evening in the presidential palace in the capital city of Kyiv. Taking the wax shammash helper candle in his hands, Zelensky, who is Jewish, himself kindled the first lamp on the silver olive oil menorah.

The president was joined by Chabad-Lubavitch rabbis representing Jewish communities large and small throughout Ukraine, including Rabbi Shmuel Kaminezki, rabbi of Dnipro; Rabbi Moshe Moskovitz, rabbi of Kharkiv; Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm, rabbi of Zhitomir; Rabbi Avraham Wolff, rabbi of Odessa; Rabbi Yechiel Levitansky, rabbi of Sumy; Rabbi Mendel Wilhelm, rabbi of Uzhgorod; Rabbi Mordechai Edri, rabbi of Kryvy Rih; and Rabbi Rabbi Yonatan Markovitz of Kyiv. Also joining them was Rabbi Moshe Asman of Kyiv and Rabbi Mordechai Bald of Lviv.

