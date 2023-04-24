BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Revelation Ch. 20 The Millennium in Catholic Tradition (Catholic Apocalypse Part 14)
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 04/24/2023

Dr. Taylor Marshall


 Nov 12, 2016

In this episode Dr. Marshall explores the debate surrounding the millennium or “thousand year” reign of Christ in Revelation 20. Some early Catholic saints were “pre-millenialists” a position later condemned by the Catholic Church. Taylor looks at the allegorical interpretation of the “thousand years” through the lens of Saints like Augustine, Ambrose, and Gregory of Nyssa. We also discuss the vision of “Satan on a chain” and how it applies to the lives of Christians today.


This podcast is brought to you by the New Saint Thomas Institute. Discover online Catholic classes and earn your certificate in Catholic theology at the New Saint Thomas Institute. To register for online Catholic classes please visit http://newsaintthomas.com.


To subscribe to the Taylor Marshall Show or download an audio version of this podcast please go to https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-taylor-marshall-podcast/id689871918?mt=2


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lEdztn8h8_I&list=PLveEuhpzPN5v3Y6PM5NFaSMpXA4eBIpAZ&index=15

Keywords
bible studychristiancatholicrevelationdr taylor marshallreign of christmillennium apocalypsethousand years pre-millenialallegorical
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy