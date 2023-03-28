© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
President Trump: The Peacemaker. This is how the President of the United States addresses the world and calls for peace.
“I will have it solved in 24 hours with Zelensky and with Putin, and there’s a very easy negotiation to take place, but I don’t want to tell you what it is because then I can’t use that negotiation. It’ll never work.
But there’s a very easy negotiation to take place. I will have it solved within 1 day. A peace between them.”