MiG-31 jet fighters on sorties within special military operation
MiG-31 crews carry out missions in the designated area of the special military operation.
🔎 The flight crews perform combat sorties covering troops and facilities from enemy air strikes and aerial reconnaissance.
💥 After the detection of the aerial target, the crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces perform guidance and missile launches to destroy the enemy.