VAXX poisoned movie star diagnosed with ALS

Eric Dane Shares ALS Diagnosis as Rebecca Gayheart Gives Marriage Update

'Euphoria' and ‘Grey’s Anatomy' alum Eric Dane announces that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a.k.a. Lou Gehrig's disease. Additionally, Rebecca Gayheart is sharing an update on her relationship with Eric, with whom she shares kids Billie and Georgia, after filing papers to dismiss her 2018 divorce petition.

Eric Dane

@RealEricDane

Vaccinated.. J&J - 1 poke and pure stoke.

3:38 PM · Apr 8, 2021

https://x.com/RealEricDane/status/1380288924120084485

Eric Dane

@RealEricDane

Land of the free (as long as you agree with me)

Home of the brave (as long as it’s not gonna hurt)

Wear a mask, get vaccinated... Don’t overthink it.

Jan 31, 2021

https://x.com/RealEricDane/status/1355903940714328065





