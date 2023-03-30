Prof Bhakdi, Stew, Pascal: I solved ATP degradation from bioweapons easily. Anybody can increase theirs. Premium video trailer.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The coventional medical test for ATP requires LUCIFER-ASE. So, the "long covid" victims can get better??? No thanks, Professor. Bhakdi.
What i show in my trailer is just one solution to ATP reduction. There are several methods to quickly and easily detect ATP reduction without using expensive hospital methods, including the hospital test which requires luciferase and fancy photo detectors after Luciferase. Yes, there is a Joe Simple method as you can see from my video. I know of two other indirect methods that Dr Tennant did not discuss in his lecture. This is a Brighteon premium video trailer. Oh, I took photos of some of my nad+ nasal supplement, but failed to add it to this video.
Other little-known (to MD's) remedies and life-saving solutions include:
