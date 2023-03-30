Prof Bhakdi, Stew, Pascal: I solved ATP degradation from bioweapons easily. Anybody can increase theirs. Premium video trailer.

The coventional medical test for ATP requires LUCIFER-ASE. So, the "long covid" victims can get better??? No thanks, Professor. Bhakdi.

What i show in my trailer is just one solution to ATP reduction. There are several methods to quickly and easily detect ATP reduction without using expensive hospital methods, including the hospital test which requires luciferase and fancy photo detectors after Luciferase. Yes, there is a Joe Simple method as you can see from my video. I know of two other indirect methods that Dr Tennant did not discuss in his lecture. This is a Brighteon premium video trailer. Oh, I took photos of some of my nad+ nasal supplement, but failed to add it to this video.





Other little-known (to MD's) remedies and life-saving solutions include:

https://www.brighteon.com/fd16b709-f029-495d-99d5-93f64ab17439







https://www.brighteon.com/ab95812f-6be1-4aa3-a8b3-6422b5c6c3e8







https://www.brighteon.com/34d442fb-dfce-4a35-8277-b5281f5e8dac







https://www.brighteon.com/59d7c986-0601-403a-ad05-2af1801cb17d







Have the best day ever!









atp,long,covid,cv,healing,censored,cure,stew,peters,sukharit, bhakdi,thai,princess,pfizer,jab,bioweapon,solution,antidote,diy,body,electric,health,news

