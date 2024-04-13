I was right about the eclipse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Now that the eclipse is over, we can begin to find out in fullness what it was all about all along. Yes it was a sign of judgment but also proof of the true Hebrew biblical calendar
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
You can also see my videos on YouTube at the following link
https://youtu.be/FCSYEKGGlIc?si=Kt2pE1G9xvQ9I6LV For more intensive study about the last days and the establishment of the kingdom you can go to the warning website at the following link larrygmeguiar2.com