The Perils of Hormone Blockers: A Scandalous Saga - Mayim Vega - Arukah.com

They told us hormone blockers were “safe,” “temporary,” and “reversible.”





But the truth is slowly coming to light… and it’s horrifying.





Puberty blockers, like Lupron, were never originally designed for children. They were used to treat advanced prostate cancer in men and endometriosis in women. The side effects were serious even then—osteoporosis, cognitive issues, and hormonal dysfunction.





So how did they end up being pushed on thousands of children?





Follow the money 💸





Big Pharma rebranded these drugs as "puberty blockers" for gender-questioning kids, and suddenly, they were on fast-track approval. The FDA has never formally approved these drugs for this use, but that hasn’t stopped gender clinics from prescribing them off-label in record numbers.





Now we’re seeing the consequences.





🧠 Children experiencing brain fog, depression, and suicidal ideation

💀 Spinal fractures and loss of bone density by age 16

💉 Permanent infertility

🦴 Collapsed vertebrae in girls as young as 14

💔 And in some cases, death





One heartbreaking case involved a girl placed on Lupron at age 10. By 13, she had severe joint pain, depression, scoliosis, and signs of early osteoporosis. By 16, she needed surgery for spinal fractures. By 19, she was completely infertile—and filled with regret.





And still, this agenda is being pushed. Still, we are told to “trust the science.”





But science is only as trustworthy as the people funding it.





This is not “gender-affirming care.” This is chemical warfare on the bodies of our children.





What they’re not telling you is that many of these problems stem from deeper issues—trauma, poor nutrition, toxic environments, and identity confusion in a chaotic world. But instead of addressing the root causes, they’re offering a lifelong prescription plan that ensures profit, not healing.





Children need nourishment, not drugs. Support, not sterilization. Truth, not ideology.





We must speak up.





At Arukah, we teach you how to take your power back—how to heal the body naturally, support the mind holistically, and protect the next generation from becoming collateral damage in a medical experiment gone wrong. Learn more at https://www.arukah.com 🕊️









✨Ready to Become a Confident & Effective Holistic Healer?✨

Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community, WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Hospitals, Doctors, or even Dentists.





Learn Naturopathic Herbalism, Holistic Life Coaching, and Build a Profitable Online Coaching Business - https://www.arukah.com/certification





🌟Read reviews from Mayim's students📝 - https://www.arukah.com/reviews





❤️My #1 Recommended Supplement ❤️

One of the first supplements I recommend to people, regardless of their condition, is a foundational one. It is safe🛡️, effective✅, natural🌱, and easy to use regardless of age. It improves your immune system🛡️, inflammatory response🔥, cardiovascular health❤️, digestive health🍏, and hormone balance⚖️. You can do all the right things for your health, but if you are deficient in Redox Molecules, then your body cannot fully utilize those things. 🔍Learn more about Redox at:

https://www.arukah.com/redox





​May the Creator continually grant you and your loved ones complete, holistic health & healing of mind🧠, body💪, and spirit🌟.





May He use YOU to become an instrument of that health and healing.





Shalom,

Mayim Vega | Founder of Arukah.com - the Holistic Life Academy





Take a Stand for Israel - https://israel365action.com/

Latest News on Israel - https://israel365news.com/

Help Israel - https://israel365charity.com/

Read the Israel Bible - https://theisraelbible.com/



