Lindy Li - Obama’s Third Term, Kamala Paying Beyoncé, Cardi B, and Oprah | SRS #167

Lindy Li, is a former campaign advisor and prominent commentator on U.S. politics who’s made significant contributions to the political landscape. After moving from China to America at the age of five, she eventually attended Princeton University where she became the first woman to serve as class president for all four years. Her early career included roles as a financial analyst at Merck and Morgan Stanley before pivoting to politics, where she served as the Women's Co-Chair and Mid-Atlantic Regional Chair at the Democratic National Committee. She was also involved in the Asian American outreach team for Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign.





Li has recently transitioned from her Democratic roots to align with conservative politics, citing a toxic culture within her former party as one of many reasons for her departure. She has been vocal in criticising both President Biden and Vice President Harris, claiming that their leadership has stifled dissent within the party. She currently co-chairs the Justice Unites Us Super PAC, focusing on increasing Asian-American voter turnout, and has been recognized as one of Pennsylvania's most powerful women. In January 2025, she was appointed to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fundraising committee, marking a significant shift in her political affiliations.





00:00 Welcome and Introduction

02:39 Biden's Cognitive Decline

05:21 Kamala Harris’s Media Relations

19:01 Illegal Immigration and Personal Background

27:42 Biden's Cognitive Decline: Personal Experiences

51:24 Biden's Health and Media Manipulation

01:03:08 Corruption and Donor Money Misuse

01:09:33 Obama's Influence in Biden's Administration

01:40:21 Personal Reflections and Political Shifts