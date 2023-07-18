The Marxist Network Episode 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Marxist NetworkEpisode 1
In this episode we look into Stand up to Racism. We highlight who the main foot soldiers are, who their leaders are and who they idolise. We give them the opportunity to substantiate their claims, watch along to find out how they reacted.
LINK:
Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085863953133
Facebook Group https://www.facebook.com/groups/vowales/?ref=share_group_link
Gettr VoW https://t.co/NZcXVWMcmS
Gettr VoB https://gettr.com/user/voiceofbritain
Rumble https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
DLive https://t.co/U6mkK4HZv4
Twitter https://twitter.com/VoWalesOfficial...
Please Share