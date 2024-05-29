© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Moho
May 24, 2024
Severely Emaciated Dog Locked Up in the Mountain, Still Loyal to Protect Things for Heartless Owner
Meet Copa! This poor dog has been locked up in a small house in the mountains for many years. The owner raised him to protect this house.
His owner is not here. He only comes here occasionally. They deliberately locked this dog with a giant rope around its neck.
Has he been treated poorly for a long time? It was almost impossible for him to escape. Of course the dog couldn't find food.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVojiecw93o