BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Severely Emaciated Dog Locked Up in the Mountain, Still Loyal to Protect Things for Heartless Owner
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 11 months ago

The Moho


May 24, 2024


Severely Emaciated Dog Locked Up in the Mountain, Still Loyal to Protect Things for Heartless Owner


Meet Copa! This poor dog has been locked up in a small house in the mountains for many years. The owner raised him to protect this house.


His owner is not here. He only comes here occasionally. They deliberately locked this dog with a giant rope around its neck.


Has he been treated poorly for a long time? It was almost impossible for him to escape. Of course the dog couldn't find food.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVojiecw93o

Keywords
doglocked uproperescuemountainemaciatedthe mohoowner gonelocked dogpoory treated
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy