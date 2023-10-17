© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
King Abdullah of Jordan rejects refugees:
"I can quite strongly speak on behalf of not only Jordan as a nation but our friends in Egypt — That is a red line. I think that is the plan by certain usual suspects... [There will be] NO REFUGEES in Jordan and NO REFUGEES in Egypt."
People need to ask WHY Islamic nations right next door to Gaza don’t want to take the people who live there. Democrats are clamoring to bring them to America and we can’t let that happen. The folks in Jordan and Egypt know the terror that will follow.