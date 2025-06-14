Coastal Carolina Outlasts Arizona in College World Series Marred by Illegal Alien Protests

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thrilling sports action met unexpected chaos as a major game unfolded, with a team’s stunning victory overshadowed by disruptive crowds. Political tensions erupted, turning a beloved event into a battleground. Fans hope for peace, but more unrest looms, leaving the future of this tradition hanging in the balance.
Read the full article at the Nebraska Journal Herald
#CollegeWorldSeries #CoastalCarolina #ArizonaBaseball #OmahaNebraska #SportsProtests