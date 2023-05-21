Kari Lake's Remarks After 3 Day Maricopa County Signature Verification Fraud Trial

Kari Lake After Maricopa County Signature Verification Fraud Trial





Kari Lake spoke to The Gateway Pundit yesterday after her three-day Maricopa County Superior Court trial, presenting evidence of signature verification fraud in the 2022 election, concluded.





The Judge will take the matter under advisement and is expected to issue a ruling as soon as next week.





Lake is fighting Maricopa County’s refusal to verify ballot affidavit signatures before Judge Peter Thompson after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the previously dismissed claim back to trial.





This is perhaps the most critical allegation in Lake’s lawsuit because it will reveal the truth about the secretive mail-in ballot fraud scheme in Maricopa County and nationwide.





Key findings presented by witnesses and exhibits at trial:





Maricopa County signature reviewer Jacqueline Onigkeit testified that she saw a large number of signatures on ballot affidavits that were different names than the voter and that many other level-one signature reviewers “didn’t feel comfortable with what they were seeing.”





“ballots were sent back to level one reviewers by direct supervisors and full-time County employees” because they were too “overwhelmed” by the number of rejections, said Onikgeit.





Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen also told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”





Damning evidence of at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer simply clicking through signature checks significantly faster than their colleague seated next to them was also presented by Lake’s attorneys.





The Gateway Pundit later reported on another video showing a Maricopa County employee failing to verify signatures and likely approving over 5,600 signatures in about two hours.





Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela testified that this individual was “removed from the process.” However, the evidence proves that he was not.









https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/05/exclusive-tgps-jordan-conradsons-interview-kari-lake-after/