❗️The Second Person Involved in the Case on the Attack in Crocus, Rachabalizoda Saidakrami Murodali - Where did his Ear go?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1
308 views • 03/24/2024

❗️The second person involved in the case of the terrorist attack in Crocus, Rachabalizoda Saidakrami 

Video with the second suspect in the terrorist attack case. His name is Rachabulizod Saidakrami

They may be living the last best seconds of their lives - it is obvious that a cage in court is the safest and most comfortable place for them.

Cynthia... I tried twice to upload the video, when cut and he was forced to eat it. Rejected for Violence. Later the bloody knife was shown. Then read that sites where that brand and type of knife where sold, was sold out online immediately. 

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
