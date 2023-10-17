N.W.O. - Nimrod's World Order - Pagan Holy Days

This is an edited mirror of "NWO" by @NeeBflatearth on YouTube



Nee B does a good job of explaining the Pagan origins of "Christmas"

which happens to be celebrated on the exact same day as every

"Sun god" in history!

I don't believe this is a coincidence, and neither should you.

Christians are celebrating the "Holy Days" of Pagans,

and that is a big problem folks!

We have been taught to bow down before our "Christmas Tree"

to put gifts under it, or take gifts from under it. When we do this we

are violating the first of the Ten Commandments "Thou shall

have no gods before me"

And we are also violating, arguably, the second Commandment.

Go and read Jeremiah, and see what you think of "Christmas Trees"

Jeremiah Chapter 10

2 Thus saith the LORD, Learn not the way of the heathen, and be

not dismayed at the signs of heaven; for the heathen are dismayed at them.

3 For the customs of the people are vain: for one cutteth a tree

out of the forest, the work of the hands of the workman, with the axe.

4 They deck it with silver and with gold; they fasten it with nails

and with hammers, that it move not.

5 They are upright as the palm tree, but speak not: they must

needs be borne, because they cannot go. Be not afraid of them;

for they cannot do evil, neither also is it in them to do good.

6 Forasmuch as there is none like unto thee, O LORD; thou art

great, and thy name is great in might.

Brothers and sisters, we must WAKE UP to the lies of this world!

And there's a whole lot of them! Satan is the undisputed "Ruler

of this world" AND "Prince of the Power of the Air."

We must stop walking blindly into his traps and tricks!

He is very smart and very deceitful, and has people who call

themselves "Christians" violating Yahuwah's Laws without even

knowing it!

We ALL need to increase our knowledge of the bible.

Satan knows the bible better than all of us, and he uses this

knowledge to deceive us through "Traditions of man."

My entire life I celebrated the holidays (Holy Days) of the United States.

I now know that every one of these "Holy Days" are Pagan in

nature!

Our Father truly does not ask much of us, but He is pretty

adamant that we DO NOT bow before other gods, worship

graven images, or have idols.

Christmas and other "holidays" have us doing all of these things!

