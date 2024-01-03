Keeping Prepped and Ready for what lies ahead in 2024!

Create New Account
PastorRuth
Published 2 months ago

Whether you are preparing for the Rapture, or an invasion, preparation is key to surviving and thriving in 2024! Get your heart right with God and keep watching! "Be sober, be vigilant, for your adversary, the devil, walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour." 1 Peter 5:8

bible truth invasion witness watch pray ready prepping

