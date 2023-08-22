Maui Fires | "To Stop These Disasters from Getting Even Worse We Have to Cut the Carbon Pollution That Is Driving the Climate Crisis And That Is What the Inflation Reduction Act Is All About." - John Podesta (Senior Advisor to Biden / Harris Admin)

How Was this book, Fire and Fury: Unmasking the Enigma of the Maui Fire - Decoding the Unfolding Tragedy published on August 10th by the author “Dr. Miles Stone”? - The book claims to cover the Maui Fire related events Aug 8-11, and yet this book was published on the 16th, only 5 days later. - READ - https://www.amazon.com/Fire-Fury-Unmasking-Decoding-Unfolding/dp/B0CFWZM1MK/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=fire+and+fury+maui&qid=1692533640&sprefix=fire+and+fury%2Caps%2C122&sr=8-1

Why did Oprah buy 870 acres of land in Kula for nearly $6.6 million over recent months? - https://mauinow.com/2023/03/02/oprah-buys-870-acres-of-land-in-kula-for-nearly-6-6-million-over-recent-months/

Maui Fire Facts:

The emergency alert system also wasn't activated - Emergency sirens weren't activated ahead of deadly Maui blaze: Recap - https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/live-blog/maui-fires-live-updates-lahaina-rcna99396

Why is there a plan to make Maui a Smart City? Next conference is schedule for October 2023. (and how convenient the conf resort was spared the ravages of the fire). READ - https://ieeesmc2023.org/

Why is Hawaii hosting a digital AI (artificial intelligence) government summit during September of 2023? - READ - https://events.govtech.com/Hawaii-Digital-Government-Summit.html

What is the JUMPSmartMaui project?

READ -

https://social-innovation.hitachi/en-us/case_studies/the-new-smart-grid-in-hawaii-jumpsmartmaui-project/

https://www.mauinews.com/news/local-news/2017/05/jumpsmartmaui-project-comes-to-successful-end/

WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gWh1J5iPDfI

Why is the Maui Chief of Police John Pelletier the incident officer at the 2017 Las Vegas shooting? - READ - https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/08/15/maui-police-chief-john-pelletier-las-vegas-response/70594938007/

What Is John Podesta’s Inflation Reduction Act About?

Read - https://www.whitehouse.gov/cleanenergy/inflation-reduction-act-guidebook/

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2022/09/02/president-biden-announces-senior-clean-energy-and-climate-team/

Why Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green Stating That Hawaii Must “Build Back Better?” - WATCH - https://twitter.com/cioccolanti/status/1693093100250337785?s=20