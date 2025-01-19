Alternative Realities & Abduction Live Stream Panel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Download at: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/01/19/alternative-reality-abduction-experiences/
James and his guests talk about milabs, alternate realities, and the experiences of individuals who have undergone abductions and mind control. They explore the implications of genetic compatibility, the influence of dark forces, and the role of advanced technologies in shaping human experiences. The discussion also touches on the challenges of memory recall, the impact of external forces on consciousness, and the importance of personal sovereignty in navigating these experiences.