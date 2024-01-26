Ep. 14 Weapons - Gifts - Knowledge

The Holy Spirit provides gifts as He wills to people for the benefit of all. In this episode we are going to focus on the second of the "revelation gifts", Word of Knowledge
Just as with episode #13 about a "Word of Wisdom" a "Word of Knowledge" comes two forms. One is a worldly knowledge and the other is a Godly knowledge. Find out what the difference is and if there are cases where we can use both at the same time. A "Word of Knowledge" is a little different than those two and there will be a Biblical and personal example of a "Word of Knowledge" in this episode.
Podcast time indexes:
00:01:07 Reminder about the Gifts of the Holy Spirit
00:01:49 Knowledge Definitions
00:04:24 Worldly Knowledge
00:06:09 Godly Knowledge
00:10:15 Word of Knowledge
00:11:06 How can a Word of Knowledge Help
00:11:53 A Caring Community
00:13:26 Biblical Example Word Of Knowledge
00:15:42 Personal Examples of a Word of Knowledge
About Unleashing Spirit Warriors:
Unleashing Spirit Warriors is dedicated to sharing Biblical truths and personal experiences in spiritual warfare. You will hear directly from me, other ministries and every day believers to help you unleash the spirit warrior in you and to equip you to directly take on the enemy and WIN !!!
Website: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/
About: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/about/
Support: https://unleashingspiritwarriors.com/help-support/
