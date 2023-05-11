COLLINS: "You won't say you want Ukraine to win?" | TRUMP TOWN HALL CNN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
COLLINS: "You won't say you want Ukraine to win?"
PDJT responds that he wants people on both sides to stop dying. Stop the killing. He doesnt think in terms of winning and losing.
TRUMP: "I'll say this, I want Europe to put up more money because they're in for $20 Billion, we're in for 170. [...] They have plenty of money."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1656465429353713664