Canadian fire fighter from Nova Scotia; When a politician looks you in the eye and says we did everything we could they’re lying to your face.’
Laska in the Great White North
Laska in the Great White North
56 views • 06/16/2023

Canadian fire fighter from Nova Scotia.

‘I have 29 years experience fighting forest fires here in Nova Scotia.’

‘Fires remained uncontrolled’, with our team on stand by.

Our own government passed over an opportunity for our own guys to help them.

‘When a politician looks you in the eye and says we did everything we could they’re lying to your face.’

Jim Crenshaw

June 9, 2023

canadianwhistlenova scotiaforest firejim crenshawretired fire fightercurrent firesdepartment of nashville resources
