WOW! ❄️ CITIES BEYOND THE ICE WALL!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
467 views • 02/28/2024

BAMA57 on Gab: 'WOW! CITIES BEYOND THE ICE WALL!'


Source: https://gab.com/Tagnony/posts/112007419099280066


Thumbnail: https://www.deviantart.com/ohawhewhe/art/BEYOND-THE-ICE-WALL-1830-AD-THE-LEVIATHANS-GATE-929530439


Ripped straight from the absolutely massive and information-packed 1830 map that is steadily approaching completion.


This portion showcases one of the four "gates" of the ice wall that connect the known world to the second circle, serving as the launchpad for exploration and colonization of the vast bizarre lands that await in the world beyond.


special thanks to Tiffinstorm, who collaborated with me in fleshing out each of the unique societies that have developed across three centuries of alternate history.

antarcticacitiesice wallleviathans gatetiffinstorm
