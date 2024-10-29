Should We Vote For President This Election?

Part 1/7 of our latest video: "Election 2024: What's Really At Stake," discussing the presidential election with respect to voting, trusting Trump, health freedom, freedom of speech, sovereignty, and peace. Please SHARE to help the perspectives expressed here reach more people before election day!

The full video can be viewed here: https://www.brighteon.com/5afe220e-1d1c-44ea-9ee6-ffd697d1a1d4

The other segments are available here:

To view the accompanying article and our previous work, visit: https://wearechangechicago.wordpress.com/2024/10/18/election-2024-whats-really-at-stake/