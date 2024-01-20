Create New Account
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - January 19, 2024
Jotatay2K4
16 Subscribers
27 views
Published a month ago

Episode 2198 - Vaccine refusal on the rise! Violent crime drops in Fl after constitutional carry? White men aren’t enlisting in the military? WHO wants to arrest those who put out info contrary to their views? Drag queens flying planes? Grocery stores leaving democratic cities? Plus much more! High energy must listen green show today!

healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption

