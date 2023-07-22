Benefits to Good not To Cash In On

These are some benefits that you need to cash in on? Music by Send Rain.God is my everything, He is all I have





I want us to look at two passages of scripture and let's see who is doing the doing and count how many times He does it?





Psa 23:1 The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not want.

I an 70 years old and have never wanted for anything, nothing?





Psa 23:2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures: he leads me beside the still waters.

Psa 23:3 He restores my soul: he leads me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

This is all God's doing, he is molding me into the being He created me to be.





Psa 23:4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

No matter what comes my way God is their to protect me.





Psa 23:5 Thou prepares a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anoints my head with oil; my cup runs over.

The demonic host are furious at how much God loves you? Victim thoughts?





Psa 23:6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD for ever.

You can count on God to finish what He started? He will personally pick you up





Psa 103:1 Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name.

Psa 103:2 Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits:

Psa 103:3 Who forgives all thine iniquities; who heals all thy diseases;

The Perfect do-over, reset, “It is finished”





Psa 103:4 Who redeems thy life from destruction; who crowns thee with loving kindness and tender mercies;

I am and always have been my greatest enemy.





Psa 103:5 Who satisfies thy mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle's.

Imaging you as perfect, well perfection is coming.

