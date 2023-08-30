The Harvest & the End of the World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 9th, 2019
Pastor Dean showed from many passages including the parable of the wheat and the tares that the harvest of the wheat (the children of the kingdom) is at the very END of the world NOT seven years before the end. This message is a systematic debunking of the pre-tribulation rapture doctrine.