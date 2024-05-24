BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
From Mourning to Light - Long Live The Resistance with Elijah Magnier, with Sarah - to analyze events of the tragedy - DDGeopolitics
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
24 views • 11 months ago

I'm sharing this video from, 'DDGeopolitics' at Youtube, from about 24 hours ago.

On 19 May 2024, an Iranian Air Force helicopter crashed near the village of Uzi, Varzaqan County, in the province of East Azerbaijan, Iran, killing all on board. What happened? How does Iran recover from the loss? What does it mean for the future of Iran and the region? We are joined by Elijah Magnier, a war correspondent and political analyst with 35 years of experience covering the Middle East and North Africa, to analyze the events and comment on the tragedy. Visit: ejmagnier.com Follow Elijah Magnier on X - @ejmalrai

https://www.youtube.com/live/ajwycffXH3U

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
