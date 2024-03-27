'Missing' Ukrainian Aid: 'We Don't Know Where The Hell It Is'

'We Don't Know Where The Hell It Is': Scott Perry Presses Experts On 'Missing' Ukrainian Aid

The DOD Inspector General reported that the DOD had failed to work with the Ukrainians on tracking equip going to UKR. The IG said that nearly 60% of advanced weapons and equipment remain unaccounted for!

During a House Oversight Committee hearing prior to the recess, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) spoke about oversight of Ukrainian military aid.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zA30AkKRTE

