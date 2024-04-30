Bye Bye Bungling Humza Yousaf

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SOURCE: Adam Brooks AKA EssexPR
@EssexPR
"The biggest clown in UK politics has resigned.
He was a dangerous Scottish leader, one that put the alphabet gender madness above women’s rights & safety, a man that put hurty words above actual crimes.
Bye bye Humza Yousaf 👋🏽
The corrupt SNP are finished."