Latest Update: The President of the DPR Boxing Federation, Armen Sargsyan, died in hospital from injuries sustained after the explosion in the Alye Parusa residential complex, a source for Izvestia reports.

An explosion occurred in the lobby of an elite residential complex in Moscow, one person died, Russian public groups report.

There are also several casualties.

The security forces are considering the version of an attempt on the life of one of the residents. Presumably, an explosive device detonated in the elevator hall. There is a version that it was planted under the ceiling.

The explosion occurred as several people (including a woman) were walking through the hall towards the exit.

⚡️The founder of the Arbat battalion and the president of the DPR Boxing Federation, Armen Sargsyan, was preliminarily wounded as a result of an explosion in the Scarlet Sails residential complex, a SHOT source reports.

According to one version, an attempt was made on his life. The explosion occurred at the moment when he was walking through the hall accompanied by security.

⚡️ Armen Sargsyan, who was injured in the explosion at the Alye Parusa (Scarlet Sails) high-rise residential complex, was hospitalized in serious condition, and his leg is being amputated.

Sargsyan is an honorary citizen of Gorlovka, the head of the DPR Boxing Federation, and the founder of the Arbat Battalion.