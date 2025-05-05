BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Farmers Answer Calling to Foreign Mission Field to Reap Harvest - Larry and Jean Johnson
The mission field is everyone’s calling, but some are sent overseas in areas unheard of! Former farmers, Larry and Jean Johnson, are a delightful missionary couple who answered the call to serve abroad after decades of working the fields, proving that God can use anyone, from anywhere, for His glory. They are also the authors of a book, Only God: A Testimony of God’s Goodness from the Cornfields of Iowa to the Harvest Fields of the World. Together, they share their story about how they jumped from the cornfields to reaping a bountiful spiritual harvest in places like Albania and China, all because they embraced God’s calling for them to serve and share the Gospel overseas. Their story is inspirational and illustrates the reality that it doesn’t matter what stage of life you are in - God can and will use you for wonderful things!



TAKEAWAYS


It’s hard to leave a country you’ve ministered in for a long time to go to another mission field, but you must answer to God’s leading


Larry was convicted by God to turn his life around when he was 30 and stop drinking, smoking, and using foul language


Larry and Jean didn’t travel overseas until almost two decades after God told them they would serve as international missionaries


God saved Larry’s son from being crushed by a tractor wheel when he was just a child



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Covenant Eyes (get 30 days free w/code TINA): https://counterculturemom.com/victory/

Only God book: https://amzn.to/3EymtSh


🔗 CONNECT WITH LARRY AND JEAN JOHNSON

Website: https://www.larryandjeanjohnson.xyz/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

