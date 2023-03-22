BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
AI in Revelation and the Accelerating AI Revolution
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
91 views • 03/22/2023

Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:https://theopenscroll.com/videos/Accelerating_AI_Revolution.mp4


Resources Referenced in this video:


Sanctuary AI

https://www.sanctuary.ai/


AI's Most Insane Week - Things Will Never Be The Same

https://youtu.be/39YQFrmZhH4


All of This AI News Is Getting Absolutely Crazy!

https://youtu.be/UzcAaEZKu4A


How long until AI can replace a singer? It's already happening.

https://youtu.be/R7oexOEyMFw


Nightmare Scenario Becomes Reality, An AI Program Is Now A Top European Official

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/nightmare-scenario-becomes-reality-an-ai-program-is-now-a-top-european-official/ar-AA18eiqz


You’ll soon be able to ‘talk to dead relatives in the metaverse’ after ‘ChatGPT breakthrough’...

https://www.the-sun.com/tech/7284436/speak-to-dead-relatives-in-metaverse/


AI-Human Romances Are Flourishing—And This Is Just the Beginning

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/ai-human-romances-are-flourishing-and-this-is-just-the-beginning/ar-AA17Rhuz


AI chatbot GPT-4 caught ‘controlling human’ in ‘first terrifying example’ of the machine’s abilities...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/21754984/ai-chatbot-gpt-4-controls-human/


AI Gods & ChatGPT religions are coming – they will be better than human priests & they could turn evil

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tech/21723284/ai-gods-religions-coming-turn-evil-warns-experts/


The Deepfake Dangers Ahead

https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-deepfake-dangers-ahead-b08e4ecf


Generative AI could be an authoritarian breakthrough in brainwashing

https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/3871841-generative-ai-could-be-an-authoritarian-breakthrough-in-brainwashing/


The dangers of AI chatbots: 4 ways they can destroy humanity

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11785797/The-dangers-AI-chatbots-4-ways-destroy-humanity.html


GAN Technology: New Cutting-Edge Deep Fakery for the Kakistocracy’s Crime Syndicate

https://www.winterwatch.net/2023/03/gan-technology-new-cutting-edge-deep-fakery-for-the-kakistocracys-crime-syndicate/


U.S. Special Forces Want to Use Deepfakes for Psy-Ops

https://theintercept.com/2023/03/06/pentagon-socom-deepfake-propaganda/


Students made a racist deepfake of a principal. It left parents in fear.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2023/03/14/racist-deepfakes-carmel-tiktok/


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
quantumsanctuarygeordie rose
