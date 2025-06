The Great Reset | Why Is Elon Musk Offering Humanity Eternal Life? Why Is Ray Kurzweil Discussing Connecting Our Brains to A.I.? The Internet of Bodies, CBDC & Transhumanism Agenda Exposed + Human Cloning? with Dr. Stella Immanuel

2 Timothy 4:3 - WATCH - https://biblehub.com/2_timothy/4-3.htm

Mark Chapter 13 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mark%2013&version=KJV

2 Thessalonians 2:3-9 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202%3A3-9&version=KJV

Jeremiah 5:30-31 - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Jeremiah%205%3A30-31&version=KJV

Daniel 2:42-44 - WATCH - https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Daniel%202%3A42-44&version=KJV

CBDC | "The Internet of Things Is Moving Inside the Human Body. This Is Depicted In the Neural Lace Project of Elon Musk." "You Won't Be Able to Survive Unless If You Are Disconnected from the Net." - Yuval Noah Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v294q72-cbdc-the-internet-of-things-is-moving-inside-the-human-body..html

Great Reset | CBDC | "Internet of Bodies Will Mean That Software Will Start Causing Physical HARM to Human Bodies with Some Regularity." - Dr. Andrea Matwyshyn + "COVID Legitimizes Deployment of Surveillance Under Your SKIN." - Harari - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v290562-the-great-reset-cbdc-internet-of-bodies-will-for-the.html

**********************************************************************************

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today with Help from Beverly Hills Precious Metals Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com

Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)

Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com

ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!

**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation