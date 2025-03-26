Blue Check, Draggieland, Cop Killed, Catholic Trump, London Plague-Fire, “Tommy Robinson”, Corrupt Starmer

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2025-03-25 Draggieland
Topic list:
* Will Elon allow Johnny to pay for a Blue Check?
* The Delingpod is doing full penance for having Johnny on: “IT’S NOT THE JESUITS! IT’S THE JOOOS!!!”
* Recap: Johnny’s latest gun vid.
* Female Jew Judge Lee Hyman Rosenthal has dictated that Texas A&M can not ban “Draggieland”.
* More gun talk because Stiff Richie wants to argue.
* Al Smith Dinner hosted by Al Smith No. 6
* “FACT-CHECKED”: JFK Jr.’s “plane accident” DID pave the way for Hitlery to become NY’s Romerican Senator-ette.
* Boston police officer John J. O’Keefe III’s unfortunate accident.
* Catholic anti-abortion warrior John-Henry Weston wants Trump to become a FULL Catholic.
* “Hamurabi’s Code” explained: Simeon and Levi take vengeance for Dinah upon Shechem.
* Conservitard Catholics: it was NEVER your Church.
* What religion is Donald’s LITERALLY Presidential Model model?
* Poor ex-priest trans-jenga Janine Roberts and poor Michael Voris.
* Johnny on homosexuality, sin and when can you come to Christ?
* Roger Stone the pervert Catholic.
* How many true Christians have ever wielded power?
* The “Great Plague” of London, the “Great Fire” of London, Catholic King Charles No. 2 and the JESUITS.
* “God, Country, Corps” (and JESUITS).
* Was “BREXIT” a ploy to disband “UKIP”?
* The Daily Pornographic Fail outs FAR-RIGHT ULTRA HARD-ON Gerard Batten and his Filipina wife FRANCES.
* The Voice told Johnny to love Simon Pegg despite Simon Pegg.
* RECAP: ChiCom Quaker MP Yuan Yang assures Kingdomites it’s okay for their kids to be oogled by “Asian” rape gangs.
* Leftist female Federal Prosecutor found dead in her VA home.
* Federal judge halts illegal alien deportation (that wasn’t really happening in the first place).
* Director of Pubic Persecution Keir Starmer said “nothing to see at Hillsborough”, nothing to see on “Jimmy” Savile; what does Jim Mora think?
